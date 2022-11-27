Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fermelia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Fermelia works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health St Elizabeth555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 219-7650
-
2
Pine Lake Behavioral Health9100 Andermatt Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68526 Directions (402) 434-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My teenaged daughter ended up in the ER very sick after a botched surgery that had been done 2 weeks prior across the country. By the time we arrived she was near death & he saved her. She was hospitalized about a month, had several months of wound care & recovery. Not only did he save her life, he also saved her addt’l physical scarring. He took the extra time & put in effort because he truly CARES about his patients. Her condition was so complex, it was hard to understand. So he would sit down & go over it step by step, 100 x & was happy to do it. he did it every time, every step of the way. Not only that, but he had a mess to fix. Had it not been for his extensive experience?she wouldn’t be here. He is knowledgeable, relatable, compassionate & empathetic. to the degree that he’s using his own family to try to imagine & help us problem solve/make best decisions. He doesn’t make you feel bad if you don’t know something. Oneof the few in it for right reasons. I’m not easy to plz!
About Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851486831
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Wyoming
Dr. Fermelia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fermelia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fermelia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fermelia works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermelia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermelia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermelia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.