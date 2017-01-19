Dr. Richard Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fernandez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Integrated Pain Management Medical Group1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 409-7364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Fernandez is an excellent Physiatrist and Surgeon!!
About Dr. Richard Fernandez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.