Overview of Dr. Richard Fessler, MD

Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Fessler works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.