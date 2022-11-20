Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Fessler, MD
Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Fessler works at
Dr. Fessler's Office Locations
Michigan Head & Spine Institute29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 784-3667Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. John Providence Health System22201 Moross Rd Ste 380, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (877) 784-3667
Michigan Head & Spine Insttitute25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 250, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (877) 784-3667Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fessler?
Im still alive because of this guy! I Had a ruptured Brain Aneurysm back in 2002.
About Dr. Richard Fessler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Nagoya School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan
- Harper University Hospital
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fessler works at
Dr. Fessler speaks Japanese.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Fessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.