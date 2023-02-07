See All Ophthalmologists in Manchester, CT
Dr. Richard Fichman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (108)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Fichman, MD

Dr. Richard Fichman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Fichman works at Laser and Vision Surgery Center in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fichman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laser and Vision Surgery Center
    178 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT 06040 (860) 649-9973

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 07, 2023
    I was very pleased with every aspect of my cataract surgery. Dr Fichman and his entire staff made me feel very comfortable and calm. My vision has improved drastically. All members of the team were very sensitive and caring.
    Carol Cable — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Richard Fichman, MD

    Ophthalmology
    44 years of experience
    English
    1134232424
    Education & Certifications

    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fichman works at Laser and Vision Surgery Center in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fichman's profile.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Fichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fichman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

