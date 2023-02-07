Overview of Dr. Richard Fichman, MD

Dr. Richard Fichman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Fichman works at Laser and Vision Surgery Center in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.