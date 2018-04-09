Overview of Dr. Richard Field, MD

Dr. Richard Field, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Field works at Augusta Arthritis Center Inc in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.