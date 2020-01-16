Overview

Dr. Richard Finch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Finch works at Fountain Lake Family Medicine in Hot Springs National Park, AR with other offices in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.