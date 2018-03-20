Dr. Richard Finkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Finkel, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Finkel, MD
Dr. Richard Finkel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Washington University.
Dr. Finkel works at
Dr. Finkel's Office Locations
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (888) 226-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 848 Adams Ave Ste L400, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 287-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finkel was fantastic with my 15 year old daughter. He listened to what she had to say and made sure she wasn’t in pain during nerve conduction testing. My husband and I were very impressed with how thorough and knowledgeable he was.
About Dr. Richard Finkel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1073547741
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Pediatrics
