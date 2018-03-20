See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. Richard Finkel, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Finkel, MD

Dr. Richard Finkel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Washington University.

Dr. Finkel works at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
    262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 226-4343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    848 Adams Ave Ste L400, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 287-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Dementia Evaluation
Wada Test
Home Sleep Study
Dementia Evaluation
Wada Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 20, 2018
    Dr. Finkel was fantastic with my 15 year old daughter. He listened to what she had to say and made sure she wasn’t in pain during nerve conduction testing. My husband and I were very impressed with how thorough and knowledgeable he was.
    — Mar 20, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Finkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073547741
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Pediatrics
