Overview

Dr. Richard Fischer, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Camden, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.