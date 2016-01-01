See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Richard Fischer, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Fischer, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Fischer works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Camden, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Sewell
    4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Princeton
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08540
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    1 Cooper Plz Ste 623, Camden, NJ 08103
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dr. Richard Fischer, MD
    About Dr. Richard Fischer, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386739480
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fischer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

