Overview of Dr. Richard Fish, MD

Dr. Richard Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fish works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Pearland, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX, Lufkin, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.