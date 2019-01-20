Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fisher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS.
Locations
- 1 15396 N 83rd Ave Ste A301, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-9494
Ratings & Reviews
He did a fabulous job.....face lift and fat transfer look great.
About Dr. Richard Fisher, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1508013574
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
