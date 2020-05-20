Dr. Richard Fisher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fisher, DO
Overview of Dr. Richard Fisher, DO
Dr. Richard Fisher, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med.
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Trinity Behavioral Medicine, PLLC4363 Ocoee St N Ste 3, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 442-2622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for a couple of years. Doc is so knowledgeable, respectful, and non-judgmental. Diane always has a smile, is very friendly, and keeps everything running. There aren't enough words to describe how thankful I am for their help.
About Dr. Richard Fisher, DO
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1760413678
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Mayo Clinic Found
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Medical College of Georgia
- Psychiatry
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
