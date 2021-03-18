Dr. Richard Flanigin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanigin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Flanigin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Flanigin, MD
Dr. Richard Flanigin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Flanigin works at
Dr. Flanigin's Office Locations
Arkansas Psychiatric Clinic Professional Association4 Executive Center Ct, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 448-0060
- 2 10800 Financial Ctr Pkwy St # 290, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 781-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Flanigin for over 10 years. I’ve always gotten the appointment when I needed them. He has listened attentively to my questions and has answered my concerns. If you don’t ask him questions then, then you won’t get your answers. You, the patient are as much responsible to acquiring the knowledge of your mental health issues by asking questions. The only dumb question is the one you never ask. Whenever I have called and talk to his nurse, I have always gotten a response the same day. Dr. Flanigin has always been there for my family whenever they have had questions or concerns. As with any doctor you do need to help remind them of something they may have forgot because they have so many patients. So, again, you the patient must be actively involved in your treatment and doing your part.
About Dr. Richard Flanigin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063515948
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanigin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanigin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanigin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flanigin has seen patients for Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flanigin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanigin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanigin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanigin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanigin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.