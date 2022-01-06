Overview of Dr. Richard Flick, MD

Dr. Richard Flick, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Flick works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Vitamin D Deficiency and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.