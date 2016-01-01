Overview of Dr. Richard Florio, MD

Dr. Richard Florio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Florio works at San Mateo Orthopedic Medical Group in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.