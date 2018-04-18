Overview

Dr. Richard Fohl, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Fohl works at Paul A Ghaemmaghami MD PC in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.