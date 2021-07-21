Dr. Foltz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Foltz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Foltz, MD
Dr. Richard Foltz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Foltz works at
Dr. Foltz's Office Locations
North Broward NeuroSpinal Surgery9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 465-2181
North Broward NeuroSpinal Surgery, Inc.1 W Sample Rd Ste 209, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 953-4599
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
By and far the best neurological surgeon I have experienced. This man saved my life. His bedside manner has no equal.
About Dr. Richard Foltz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336240639
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Program
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurosurgery
