Overview of Dr. Richard Ford, MD

Dr. Richard Ford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Ford works at King's Daughters Medical System - Gynecology in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.