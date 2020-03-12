See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO

General Surgery
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Fortunato works at Allegheny Gen Hosp Cln Rctl Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Kittanning, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3901
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste M02, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-5539
  3. 3
    Acmh Hospital
    1 Nolte Dr, Kittanning, PA 16201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3901
  4. 4
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 497-4968
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  5. 5
    Ahn Nephrology Associates
    500 Blazier Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acmh Hospital
  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Forbes Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 12, 2020
    Dr. Fortunato treated me 6 years ago and provided me with a much better quality life. He was excellent, had great bedside manners, explained problems, procedures and recovery process really well. He listened to my concerns, provided clear instructions and never rushed me into any decisions. Also, followed up to be sure everything was healing nicely. I would recommend him and his practice to any one in need of a colorectal surgeon.
    Tony — Mar 12, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033375894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortunato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortunato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortunato has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortunato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortunato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortunato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortunato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortunato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

