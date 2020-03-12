Overview

Dr. Richard Fortunato, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Fortunato works at Allegheny Gen Hosp Cln Rctl Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Kittanning, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.