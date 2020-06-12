See All Ophthalmologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD

Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Foulkes works at Chicagoland Eye Consultants in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Drusen and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Foulkes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lombard Office
    477 E Butterfield Rd Ste 101, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1400
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Drusen
Floaters
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932312063
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Foulkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foulkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foulkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foulkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foulkes works at Chicagoland Eye Consultants in Lombard, IL. View the full address on Dr. Foulkes’s profile.

    Dr. Foulkes has seen patients for Keratitis, Drusen and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foulkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Foulkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foulkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foulkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foulkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

