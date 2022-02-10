Dr. Richard Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- CO
- Boulder
- Dr. Richard Fox, MD
Dr. Richard Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Boulder Breast Center, Boulder, CO4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 102, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 449-3643Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alpine Surgical80 Health Park Dr Ste 250, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 449-3642
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Injuries
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux
- View other providers who treat Acute Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Cholecystitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma of Lung
- View other providers who treat Adenopathy
- View other providers who treat Adhesions
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortex Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Incidentaloma
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Medulla Tumor
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Tumor
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Itch
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angiosarcoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Stricture
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortoenteric Fistula
- View other providers who treat Appendiceal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendix Cancer
- View other providers who treat Appendix Disorders
- View other providers who treat Arterial Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Arterial Occlusive Disease
- View other providers who treat Artery Disorders
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts
- View other providers who treat Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder
- View other providers who treat Benign Diseases of the Liver
- View other providers who treat Benign Diseases of the Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Colic
- View other providers who treat Biliary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Biliary Dyskinesia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Clot
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bowel Strangulation
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Duct Papilloma
- View other providers who treat Breast Fibroadenoma
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchogenic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Burn Care Services
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Choledochal Cyst
- View other providers who treat Chronic Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Conditions
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Encephalopathy
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Imperforate Anus
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts
- View other providers who treat Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder
- View other providers who treat Malignant Diseases of the Liver
- View other providers who treat Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Malignant Tumor
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Procedures
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pheochromocytoma
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Post-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pruritus Ani
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Rectal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shunts
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Suture Soft Tissue Wound
- View other providers who treat Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Injuries
- View other providers who treat Tumor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
DR. FOX IS KIND, KNOWLEDGEABLE, AND EXUDES A DELIGHTFUL JOY FOR WHAT HE DOES AND DOES SO WELL!
About Dr. Richard Fox, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295818474
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Indiana University
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.