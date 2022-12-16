See All Spine Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Richard Francis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Francis, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.2 (234)
Map Pin Small Beaumont, TX
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Francis, MD

Dr. Richard Francis, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and East Houston Hospital & Clinics.

Dr. Francis works at Spine Associates in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Francis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Associates
    3820 Pointe Pkwy, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 767-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Spine Associates
    9301 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 244-5714
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Ankylosing Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Healthcare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Select
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Texas True Choice
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 234 ratings
    Patient Ratings (234)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?

    Dec 16, 2022
    After years of back pain, I had enough. Went to consult with Dr. Richard Francis of Spine Associates. Staff was friendly and professional. Dr. Francis diagnosed the issue, proposed a solution for moving forward. We scheduled an appointment to get a lower lumbar fusion of L4 and L5 and stabilize my tailbone which had almost moved completely off the vertebrae above. Two surgeries a week apart. Both went as planned and cant say enough good things about the whole staff and the way I was taken care off. Three months later, the pain, tingling, and numbness I was experiencing is gone. It’s a miracle for me but this is what Dr. Francis and Spine Associates do and he is absolutely the best. Definitely highly recommended if you are experiencing any problems. Give them a call.
    Michael Reeves — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Francis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Francis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Francis to family and friends

    Dr. Francis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Francis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Francis, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Francis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649212531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of The West Indies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    234 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Francis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.