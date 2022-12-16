Dr. Richard Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Francis, MD
Dr. Richard Francis, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and East Houston Hospital & Clinics.
Spine Associates3820 Pointe Pkwy, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 767-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:30pm
Spine Associates9301 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 244-5714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After years of back pain, I had enough. Went to consult with Dr. Richard Francis of Spine Associates. Staff was friendly and professional. Dr. Francis diagnosed the issue, proposed a solution for moving forward. We scheduled an appointment to get a lower lumbar fusion of L4 and L5 and stabilize my tailbone which had almost moved completely off the vertebrae above. Two surgeries a week apart. Both went as planned and cant say enough good things about the whole staff and the way I was taken care off. Three months later, the pain, tingling, and numbness I was experiencing is gone. It’s a miracle for me but this is what Dr. Francis and Spine Associates do and he is absolutely the best. Definitely highly recommended if you are experiencing any problems. Give them a call.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Baylor University
- Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
- UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
- University of The West Indies
