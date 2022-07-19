Dr. Richard Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Head & Neck Institute850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 374-6008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
Dr. Freeman quickly corrected my broken nose. He was professional, kind, and efficient. Very personable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073618286
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Hosp
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.