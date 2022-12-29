Overview of Dr. Richard Freeman, MD

Dr. Richard Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, Children's Hospitals and Clinics Of Mn and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at Northwest Eye Clinic in Maple Grove, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Esotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.