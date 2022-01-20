Dr. Richard Fried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fried, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fried, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Fried works at
Locations
-
1
Dhch LLC195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fried?
Dr R Fried is a good Gastrointerologist I had multiple colonoscopy and was very satisfied. I would recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Richard Fried, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467470328
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fried has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fried accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fried works at
Dr. Fried has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fried. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.