Dr. Richard Frieden, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Frieden, MD

Dr. Richard Frieden, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Med Ctr-Rusk Inst Rehab

Dr. Frieden works at Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frieden's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Urology Department
    5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Gait Abnormality
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Gait Abnormality
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Hip Dysplasia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Richard Frieden, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326016254
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Med Ctr-Rusk Inst Rehab
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Frieden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frieden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frieden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frieden works at Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Frieden’s profile.

    Dr. Frieden has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frieden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Frieden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frieden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frieden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frieden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

