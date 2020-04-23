Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Friedenheim works at
Locations
-
1
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
2
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
3
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
-
4
Sleep Disorders Center1200 Old York Rd Bldg 2, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Frieden Heim to anyone with pulmonary problems he’s very personal and a very good doctor
About Dr. Richard Friedenheim, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1144238676
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedenheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedenheim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Friedenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedenheim works at
Dr. Friedenheim speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.