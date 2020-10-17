Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
-
1
Susan E. Downey MD Inc.181 S Buena Vista St Fl 3, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-4431
-
2
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
I had pelvic pain for almost 6 months . I went to Dr Friedman, he told me I have endometriosis . He gave me all the options & he let me think about it. I chose to do laparoscopy . I am so glad I did it. Dr Friedman is the best Dr who could do my surgery. He is amazing . Now , I am 8 months after surgery and I am pain free . I will recommend him to everyone !
About Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1285641837
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Armenian.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.