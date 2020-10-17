Overview of Dr. Richard Friedman, MD

Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Friedman works at Susan E. Downey MD Inc. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.