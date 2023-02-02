Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
Dr. Richard Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, compassionate, thorough, spent time explaining medical things that a lay person could understand.
About Dr. Richard Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1770920365
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
