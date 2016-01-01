Dr. Richard Fritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fritz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Fritz, MD
Dr. Richard Fritz, MD is a Pediatric Hospitalist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Hospital Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton500 Cadmus Ln Ste 210, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Fritz, MD
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669409173
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U/Bayview Med Ctr|Johns Hopkins U/Johns Hopkins Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.