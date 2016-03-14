Dr. Richard Frost, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Frost, DPM
Dr. Richard Frost, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Rockwood Clinic400 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-2531
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Treatment for Morton's Neuroma, very satisfactory outcome. Dr Frost was very attentive and thorough.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Frost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
