Overview of Dr. Richard Frye, MD

Dr. Richard Frye, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Frye works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Speech and Language and Learning Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.