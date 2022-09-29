See All Pediatric Neurologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Richard Frye, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Frye, MD

Dr. Richard Frye, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Dr. Frye works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Speech and Language and Learning Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frye's Office Locations

    Phoenix Children's Medical Group
    1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-0970
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenix Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Ataxia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Ataxia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr Frye is a phenomenal doctor. He listens about your child, does in depth bloodwork and explains tests results. I never felt like we had cookie cutter treatment. We did the frat test and my son went from non - verbal to verbal with treatment in less than 12 weeks. He is in a regular classroom and has thrived under the care of Dr Frye for the last 6.5 years.
    About Dr. Richard Frye, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891730461
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Childrens Hospital
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Frye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frye works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Frye’s profile.

    Dr. Frye has seen patients for Speech and Language and Learning Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

