See All Plastic Surgeons in Draper, UT
Dr. Richard Fryer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Fryer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (742)
Map Pin Small Draper, UT
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Fryer, MD

Dr. Richard Fryer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Lds Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Fryer works at Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Casey III, MD
Dr. William Casey III, MD
3.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Fryer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah
    11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 571-2020
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 742 ratings
    Patient Ratings (742)
    5 Star
    (675)
    4 Star
    (38)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fryer?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr. Fryer is amazing! My breasts look fantastic. So realistic! Seriously... people don't believe they are implants. The recovery was so easy and painless. I felt like I had a hard chest day at the gym. He and his team were very attentive throughout my entire recovery. If you are thinking of getting work done... go to Dr. Fryer!
    — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Fryer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Fryer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fryer to family and friends

    Dr. Fryer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fryer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Fryer, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Fryer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760572366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Utah Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Arizona Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Arizona Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fryer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fryer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fryer works at Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Fryer’s profile.

    742 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fryer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Fryer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.