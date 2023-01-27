Dr. Richard Fryer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fryer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fryer, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Fryer, MD
Dr. Richard Fryer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Lds Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Riverton Hospital.
Dr. Fryer's Office Locations
Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 571-2020Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
- Riverton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fryer is amazing! My breasts look fantastic. So realistic! Seriously... people don't believe they are implants. The recovery was so easy and painless. I felt like I had a hard chest day at the gym. He and his team were very attentive throughout my entire recovery. If you are thinking of getting work done... go to Dr. Fryer!
About Dr. Richard Fryer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Hospital
- University Of Arizona Med Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fryer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fryer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fryer speaks German.
742 patients have reviewed Dr. Fryer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fryer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.