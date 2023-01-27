Overview of Dr. Richard Fryer, MD

Dr. Richard Fryer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Lds Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Riverton Hospital.



Dr. Fryer works at Premier Plastic Surgery Group of Utah in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.