Dr. Richard Furie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Furie, MD
Dr. Richard Furie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hosp Spec Surg
Dr. Furie works at
Dr. Furie's Office Locations
Division of Rheumatology865 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Furie always make himself available to see me or to communicate by email whenever I am having a major flare. His diligence is greatly appreciated in a time when patient care is generally poor
About Dr. Richard Furie, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1538175740
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Spec Surg
- New York Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furie has seen patients for Lupus, Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furie speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Furie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.