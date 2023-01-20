Dr. Richard Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Furman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Furman, MD
Dr. Richard Furman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman's Office Locations
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Lymphoma520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I always feel like I am in a warm environment during my visits with Dr. Furman - no easy task given that the visits are in a hospital setting. Dr. Furman is personable and friendly and I take most comfort that his thoroughness in treating me in my entirety (not just the condition I am seeing him for) leaves me confident with the advice and treatments he recommends. He communicates with person-to-person ease and without any hint of arrogance or a condescending attitude
About Dr. Richard Furman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1770670861
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
