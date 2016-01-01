Dr. Galeone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Galeone, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Galeone, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lansdale, PA.
Dr. Galeone works at
Locations
-
1
North Penn Pediatric Dental Associates2100 N Broad St Ste 203, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galeone?
About Dr. Richard Galeone, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1215160387
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galeone accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galeone works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Galeone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galeone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galeone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galeone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.