Dr. Richard Galeone, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (2)
Overview

Dr. Richard Galeone, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lansdale, PA. 

Dr. Galeone works at North Penn Pediatric Dental Associates, LLC in Lansdale, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Penn Pediatric Dental Associates
    2100 N Broad St Ste 203, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Galeone, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215160387
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galeone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galeone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galeone works at North Penn Pediatric Dental Associates, LLC in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Galeone’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Galeone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galeone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galeone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galeone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

