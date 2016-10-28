Dr. Richard Gamuac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamuac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gamuac, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Gamuac, MD
Dr. Richard Gamuac, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Dr. Gamuac's Office Locations
Barry H Rapp MD LLC1619 N Greenwood St Ste 106, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 595-7760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamuac?
Dr. Gamuac, nurse Antoinette, and receptionist Wendy are the best medical team (Walsenberg branch)! They are professional, capable, empathetic, wise, and provide the utmost care for each patient. I've been a patient of Dr. Gamuac's for nearly 5 years, and I never want another. I feel safe in the hands of Dr. Gamuac's stellar care and top-notch team. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Gamuac and his dedicated medical team.
About Dr. Richard Gamuac, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174576037
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamuac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamuac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamuac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamuac has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamuac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gamuac speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamuac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamuac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamuac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamuac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.