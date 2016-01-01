Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD
Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Gangnes' Office Locations
Aliso Viejo Office26831 Aliso Creek Rd Ste 201, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 276-4141
Facial Aesthetic Concepts22411 Antonio Pkwy Ste C120, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (949) 216-3791
Facial Aesthetic Concepts665 Camino de los Mares Ste 100, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 276-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Gangnes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- Uc Irvine Affil Hosps
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gangnes works at
