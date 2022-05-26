Dr. Richard Gangwisch, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangwisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gangwisch, DDS
Dr. Richard Gangwisch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lilburn, GA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Gangwisch works at
Killian Hill Dental Care912 Killian Hill Rd SW Ste 100, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 376-0058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Dr Gangwisch and his staff are very professional, friendly and a real joy to be around. I highly recommend his office to anyone with dental needs.
- Abgd-Diplomate, American Board Of General Dentistry (Board Certified General Dentist)|Magd-Academy Of General Dentistry
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangwisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangwisch.
