Dr. Richard Gannaway, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Clarksville Ophthalmology PC141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 300, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 552-6830
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent outcome. Very professional. Wait time in office was way too long. Every time I went in it was over an hour. I'm willing to wait for such a good doctor but wish he could do something about excessive time patients have to wait. Everyone sits there and grumbles the entire time. Some just got up and left.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952307415
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Gannaway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gannaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannaway.
