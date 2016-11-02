Overview of Dr. Richard Gannaway, MD

Dr. Richard Gannaway, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Gannaway works at Clarksville Ophthalmology PC in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.