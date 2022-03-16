Dr. Richard Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Gardner, MD
Dr. Richard Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists8314 Traford Ln Ste C, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 644-7800
-
2
ENT Specialists Northern VA8644 Sudley Rd Ste 114, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 330-3363
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
Dr. Gardner is fantastic. Intelligent and friendly, he is a miracle worker that has kept our family functioning through several ENT issues
About Dr. Richard Gardner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336156819
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gardner speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.