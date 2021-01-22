Dr. Richard Garmany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garmany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Garmany, MD
Dr. Richard Garmany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Surgical Associates of Western Colorado2373 G Rd Ste 280, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 243-9340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Community Hospital2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0920
Garden Village Physicians2503 Foresight Cir, Grand Jct, CO 81505 Directions (970) 644-4030
Western Slope Cardiology2643 Patterson Rd Ste 605, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 298-2482
- Community Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Has been cardiologist for eight years. Takes time to explain and listen to patients and answers questions so you understand. Very understanding and caring. Highly recommend Dr. Garmany.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962446302
- Barnes Jewish/Washington Univ
- Barnes Jewish/Washington Univ
- Barnes Jewish Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
