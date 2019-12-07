See All General Surgeons in Monterey, CA
Dr. Richard Garza, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Garza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Garza works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monterey County Surgical Assocs
    2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B230, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 649-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2019
    Excellent removal of gallbladder and appendix as well as follow up aftercare. Highly recommend.
    — Dec 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Garza, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982782017
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garza works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garza’s profile.

    Dr. Garza has seen patients for Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

