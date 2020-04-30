Dr. Richard Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gayle, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Gayle, MD
Dr. Richard Gayle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Gayle works at
Dr. Gayle's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care401 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Directions (650) 934-7111
-
2
El Camino Hopital2500 Grant Rd, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 940-7000Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gayle?
Dr. Gayle performed a Scope Left Shoulder Rotator Cuff Repair on me 1 year ago. During rehab, the should responded well to therapy. The net result is that the repaired shoulder is even stronger than my non-injured shoulder and feels great. I was able to resume my normal activities which include beach volleyball and now weight training. Dr Gayle is a very skilled surgeon. My shoulder was very torn up inside as shown in the "before pictures" and was very tidy in the after surgery pictures. I really cannot believe the fantastic end result every time I use my shoulder.
About Dr. Richard Gayle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1659469500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayle works at
Dr. Gayle has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.