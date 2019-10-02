Dr. Richard George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard George, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard George, MD
Dr. Richard George, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hosp for Sick Chldn
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Lubbock Urology Associates4515 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 744-7223Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Grace Clinic at 50th
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. George after years of back pain and the last 10 months with so much pain I had to use a cane at some time and could not even sit long enough to go to Sunday School and church. After seeing Dr. George I had a cyst removed and disc clean out. I can walk without pain for the first time in I don't know when. Dr George and his staff are so caring and understanding. They re very thorough in explaining the procedure and the instructions for after surgery. I would highly recommend him for anyone needing surgery. He will even say a prayer for you, which I think is the best thing. Norma Kilgore, Lubbock, Tx. - Oct 2, 2019.
About Dr. Richard George, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1043261597
Education & Certifications
- Hosp for Sick Chldn
- Baylor Coll
- Baylor Coll
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
