Overview of Dr. Richard Gerber, MD

Dr. Richard Gerber, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.