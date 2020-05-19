Dr. Richard German, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. German is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard German, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard German, MD
Dr. Richard German, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. German works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. German's Office Locations
-
1
Mont Bay Weight Loss & Med Ctr9781 Blue Larkspur Ln Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 641-9410
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. German?
Fabulous professional Dr.
About Dr. Richard German, MD
- General Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508846841
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. German has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. German has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. German works at
Dr. German speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. German. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. German.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. German, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. German appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.