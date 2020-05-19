See All General Surgeons in Monterey, CA
Dr. Richard German, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Monterey, CA
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard German, MD

Dr. Richard German, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester.

Dr. German works at Mont Bay Weight Loss & Med Ctr in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. German's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mont Bay Weight Loss & Med Ctr
    9781 Blue Larkspur Ln Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 641-9410

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Richard German, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1508846841
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Rochester
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard German, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. German is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. German has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. German has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. German works at Mont Bay Weight Loss & Med Ctr in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. German’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. German. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. German.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. German, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. German appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

