Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Gibbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gibbs, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Locations
-
1
Center For Dermatology1215 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 274-8668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibbs?
Dr. Gibbs had consistently help me control psoriasis for many, many years. I believe in him! Cravin Turnage
About Dr. Richard Gibbs, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1306937891
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs works at
Dr. Gibbs has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.