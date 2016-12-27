See All Dermatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Richard Gibbs, MD

Dermatology
2.9 (23)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Gibbs, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gibbs works at Center For Dermatology in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Dermatology
    1215 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 274-8668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keloid Scar
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Keloid Scar
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Richard Gibbs, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306937891
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
