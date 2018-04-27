Overview of Dr. Richard Gibralter, MD

Dr. Richard Gibralter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Gibralter works at Cataract & Corneal Associates PC in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.