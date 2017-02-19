Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Locations
Internal Medicine Partners Inc922 RESERVOIR AVE, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 808-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My office visit was excellent, no complaints. However_ trying to get hold of the office/scheduling person is nearly impossible. She is NEVER there. You are prompted to leave a message and call back number, and then you never get a call back. Extremely frustrated!!
About Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.