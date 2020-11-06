Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD
Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Manorville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health - Manorville496 County Rd 11 Bldg D, Manorville, NY 11949 Directions (631) 405-3245
-
2
Northwell Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center64 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (516) 627-8470
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard833 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilbert?
Fabulous surgeon with a warm personality. We highly recommend Dr. Gilbert for any hand issue.
About Dr. Richard Gilbert, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700999737
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilbert speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.